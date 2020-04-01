All Olympic Solidarity programs related to Tokyo 2020 will be extended into 2021

All Olympic Solidarity programs related to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be extended into 2021, according to a statement released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the IOC Athletes' Commission welcomes and supports the new dates agreed by the IOC, the IPC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad to be celebrated from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and for the Paralympic Games to be celebrated from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"We believe the confirmation of the new dates will give you much-needed certainty and allow you to focus on your health and safety, as well as the health of the wider community. Additionally, having the Games in the summer period maximises the opportunity for all athletes, regardless of their country, to have the best possible preparation ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the Athletes' Commission said.

The Athletes' Commission also received the confirmation from the IOC that athletes who have already qualified for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will remain qualified, and their quota places remain secured.

"All Olympic Solidarity programs related to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be extended into 2021. It is important to note that more than 1,600 athletes from 185 National Olympic Committees have benefited from these scholarships," the statement read.

The Olympic Solidarity Programs provide assistance to NOCs, through programs prioritizing athlete development, training of coaches and sports administrators, and promoting the Olympic values. The athletes programs try to ensure that athletes with talent have an equal chance of reaching the Games and succeeding in the Olympic arena.