Over one-third of all the existing domestic COVID-19 cases in the Chinese mainland are in serious or critical conditions, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday.

"We should always make all-out efforts to treat the seriously or critically ill," said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the NHC, at a press conference.

As of Tuesday, 2,004 patients were still being treated on the Chinese mainland. Among them, 466 were serious or critical cases.