British PM to set departure date in June

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to set a timetable in early June for her departure as the country's prime minister, an official statement said Thursday.

"We have agreed that she and I will meet following the second reading of the bill to agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative and Unionist party," said Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee in a statement after his meeting with May.

"The prime minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the 2nd reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week commencing June 3 2019 and the passage of that bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer," the statement read.