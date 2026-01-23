AI 'remix' videos may violate law

AI-generated "remix" videos are rapidly gaining popularity in China, drawing millions of viewers with humorous and surreal reinterpretations of classic films and television series. While widely regarded as entertaining, the videos have sparked concerns that they may mislead young audiences and infringe on copyrights.

One of the most controversial examples involves artificial intelligence-edited versions of the classic Journey to the West, in which the revered Monkey King is turned into a grotesque caricature delivering vulgar dialogue. Some AI-altered videos also contain graphic violence and crude language, prompting parents to worry about their children's understanding of history, cultural values and mental well-being.

A man surnamed Han from Shaanxi province said he is concerned about the influence of such videos on his 10-year-old son. "I've read Romance of the Three Kingdoms and watched the 1994 TV series, so I can tell what's real and what's fake. But my son can't," he told China Youth Daily, underscoring the risk of misinformation.

Legal experts have warned that many AI remixes may violate Chinese law. Zhu Ge, a judge with the Beijing Internet Court, said such edits could infringe intellectual property rights even with the use of short clips.

"Film and television works are protected under the Copyright Law. Unauthorized use of creative expression, regardless of length, constitutes infringement," she said.

Zhu added that AI-edited videos that exploit a celebrity's image or distort their likeness may infringe portrait rights. Content that mocks cultural symbols or promotes vulgarity may also violate regulations governing public order and morality.

Pei Yue, a lawyer with W&H Law Firm, voiced similar concerns, noting that distorting the images of historical figures or heroes may infringe on their rights to reputation and honor. "In serious cases, especially those involving heroic martyrs, it could even constitute a criminal offense under Chinese law," he told Xinhua News Agency.

In response to the growing trend, the National Radio and Television Administration launched a monthlong campaign, beginning Jan 1, targeting unauthorized, disrespectful or low-quality reinterpretations of the four great classical novels, historical dramas, revolutionary-themed works and portrayals of national heroes.

The administration said AI technology should not distort cultural classics or undermine socialist core values and urged creators to pursue innovation responsibly.

It has also required online platforms to strengthen content review, remove noncompliant material and suspend accounts that repeatedly violate the rules, aiming to curb the spread of AI-altered videos that breach cultural and legal boundaries.

Pei said new works created with AI should be encouraged, but urged creators to verify copyright ownership before using existing material. "Check official sources such as copyright registration platforms and obtain written permission," he said.

He noted that noncommercial use of limited excerpts for commentary or educational purposes generally carries limited legal risk, while commercial distribution or distortion of serious subjects can cross legal lines.

"AI-powered remix videos are, in essence, not fundamentally different from past film adaptations and remakes," Zhu said. "The core issue is not the technology itself, but the people behind it. What matters is whether their actions infringe on rights or disrupt public order."