Panda train to set off on inaugural journey

People dance on a panda-themed train during a trial run in Sichuan province on Wednesday. (Photo provided to China Daily)

A new generation panda-themed tourist train is scheduled to begin its inaugural 16-day, 15-night journey from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, to the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on May 18, according to its operators.

Named after its home city, the "Chengdu" is described as a high-end boutique tourist train developed jointly by China Railway Chengdu Group and Chengdu Culture and Tourism Development Group.

During the train's trial run on Wednesday, Tang Liping, deputy general manager of Chengdu China Youth Travel Service, announced that the initial route will cover 8,000 kilometers across Xinjiang.

Passengers can anticipate breathtaking scenery, including snow-capped mountains, forests, deserts, and the Gobi region. The itinerary also features visits to notable attractions such as the ancient city of Kashgar, Tianshan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake), Hemu village in Altay, Kanas Lake, and Turpan, she said.

"Global presales for the inaugural tour package began in December, and demand has been so strong that all tickets from May to September have been sold out," Tang noted. "Approximately 70 percent of the customers are inbound visitors from countries and regions including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand."

The tour package starts at 55,900 yuan ($7,700) per person. This price includes train tickets and a comprehensive array of services such as accommodation, dining, shuttle transfers and admission to scenic spots, she added.

Chen Junfei, a senior designer at CRRC Chengdu, detailed that the Chengdu panda train consists of 18 carriages with 54 rooms and can accommodate up to 132 passengers.

The train boasts a user-friendly space design, adjustable air conditioning, wide scenic windows, ultra-quiet cabins, and enhanced smart facilities and systems, all designed to provide passengers with an optimal viewing and living experience, he explained.

Constructed to meet high-star hotel standards, the train is staffed by 18 "panda butlers," seven vacation ambassadors, eight professional chefs, and a 50-member support team dedicated to offering round-the-clock premium service.

Zhang Fuming, a panda butler from Sichuan Chengdu Railway International Business Travel Group, highlighted that this new train represents a third-generation upgrade of the panda train concept.

The train's interior decor incorporates giant panda imagery and traditional Sichuan cultural elements, including hibiscus, ginkgo trees, and bamboo. It also features nearly 60 artworks created using intangible cultural heritage techniques such as Shu brocade, Shu embroidery, and bamboo weaving, he said.

Lan Jiawen, head of the travel group's Sichuan Southwest Rail International Travel Agency, stated that since its debut in 2021, the panda train has operated various routes to over 30 destinations, including Guizhou, Yunnan, Shandong, Gansu, and Heilongjiang provinces.

"By seamlessly integrating sightseeing with rail travel, the train offers a 'fast arrival, slow travel' experience that caters to tourists' demand," she said.

Lan added that the panda train will later introduce routes to destinations such as Ejina in Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Northeast China, with tourism products tailored to market demand and seasonal features.