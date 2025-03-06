Blue Book of Arctic Region published in Qingdao

The Blue Book of Arctic Region: Report on Arctic Region Development (2023-24) is released on March 2 in Qingdao, Shandong province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

In 2025, China commemorates its 100-year involvement in Arctic affairs. The Blue Book of Arctic Region: Report on Arctic Region Development (2023-24) was published in Qingdao, Shandong province, on March 2.

This report, comprising 10 volumes, was a joint effort between the polar research center of the Ocean University of China (OUC) in Qingdao and the Social Sciences Academic Press (China). It delves into significant Arctic events and topics from 2023 to 2024, and highlights the longstanding dedication and latest research achievements of OUC's polar research center in Arctic governance.

The Blue Book points out that Arctic governance is at a critical juncture of power integration and order restructuring. It discusses how global climate change presents both opportunities and challenges for Arctic shipping. While the melting of glaciers and sea ice has extended the navigational window of Arctic waterways, the increased shipping activities are adding pressure on the already fragile Arctic environment in terms of ecological conservation.

Moreover, the Blue Book underscores China's crucial role in Arctic affairs, actively contributing insights and resources to Arctic governance. It suggests that China can further engage in Arctic governance through research, collaboration, and diplomacy to promote Arctic peace, stability, and sustainable development.