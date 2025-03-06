China's hydrogen fuel cell developed in Antarctica

China has debuted its hydrogen fuel cell technology in Antarctica, marking a significant step for renewable energy technology on the continent.

The hydrogen fuel cell, developed by the hydrogen subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corporation, was successfully deployed at China's Qinling Station in Antarctica, marking a significant chapter in the global development of hydrogen energy.

This move heralds a new chapter in the global development of hydrogen energy, with the new system integrating a hybrid power supply of wind, solar, hydrogen and diesel power. The system is a sustainable solution capable of operating efficiently in Antarctica's extreme cold and unpredictable weather conditions.

It consists of an outdoor 100 kW wind power generation system, 130 kW solar power generation system 30 kW hydrogen energy system and a 300 kWh low-temperature energy storage battery system, part of the diesel power generation system, and the indoor electric control system.

According to the company, the energy system relies on hydrogen for both energy storage and as a distributed power source.

During periods of high wind and solar generation, excess power is used to produce hydrogen, which is then stored for later use. When weather conditions impede wind or solar energy production, the stored hydrogen is converted back into electricity and heat via the fuel cell, providing a reliable power supply for the station.

This development represents a significant leap in sustainable energy use in extreme environments and could serve as a model for future energy solutions in remote or challenging locations worldwide, it said.