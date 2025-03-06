LINE

Claim of Panama Canal under China's control is nothing but a lie: Spokesman

2025-03-06 chinadaily.com.cn

The claims that China "controls" the Panama Canal are "nothing but a lie", Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

China has never engaged in the management and operation of the Canal, nor has it ever interfered, Lin said at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks in response to reports that US President Donald Trump said his administration is "reclaiming" the Canal during an address to the US Congress.

Lin said he had noted the reports. China supports Panama's sovereignty over the Canal, and stays committed to maintaining the status of the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway, Lin also said.

