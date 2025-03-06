World's tallest bridge in Guizhou nearing completion

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province, set to become the world's tallest bridge, is 95 percent complete, with installation of the bridge deck panels expected to finish by mid-March, a deputy to China's top legislature said during the ongoing two sessions.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in Guizhou province (File photo/China News Service.)

Zhang Shenglin, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, said the bridge's main structure was completed in January, and engineers have overcome key technical challenges. The focus has now shifted to installing the deck, followed by anti-corrosion work on the main cables and infrastructure projects such as mechanical and electrical equipment.

"When the bridge opens in the second half of 2025, this super project spanning the 'Earth's crack' will showcase China's engineering capabilities and boost Guizhou's goal of becoming a world-class tourist destination," said Zhang, who is also chief engineer of Guizhou Highway Engineering Group Co.

The bridge's main span stretches 1,420 meters, with a height of 625 meters from deck to water — comparable to a 200-story building — surpassing the 565-meter-high Beipanjiang Bridge as the world's tallest.

It is also the world's longest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area.

"Its steel trusses weigh about 22,000 metric tons — the equivalent of three Eiffel Towers — and were installed in just two months," said Zhang.

The bridge connects Liuzhi to Anlong and is a key link in southwestern China's highway network. Once operational, it will cut cross-river travel time from about two hours to just two minutes.

Beyond transportation benefits, Zhang said the bridge is expected to boost the local economy by promoting sales of agricultural products and ethnic handicrafts, as well as encouraging development of homestays and restaurants. At a nearby village, more than 100 young people have returned to their hometown to invest in tourism projects such as cliff hotels and camping sites, she said.

The Guizhou Transportation Investment Group, responsible for the bridge's "integrated development of bridge and tourism" program, said it is seeking investment from companies and individuals.

The project includes the Yundu service center, a commercial complex spanning 21,100 square meters with dining, shopping, entertainment and tourism facilities. The development plan features 13 subcategories, including sightseeing suspension bridges, canyon cable cars, rock climbing, food markets, cultural products, resort hotels, holiday campsites and sky cafes, the company said.