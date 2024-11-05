China's largest carbon fiber high-speed passenger ship launched

China's largest carbon fiber high-speed passenger ship with a capacity of 500 passengers was launched on Monday in Nansha New District of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, the Science and Technology Daily reported.

The ship, Xin Ming Zhu III, which was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Guangzhou Shipbuilding Co Ltd and built by Guangdong Zhongwei Composite Material Co Ltd, will be used to transport passengers within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region waters.

The ship measures 44.75 meters long, 11 meters wide and 3.65 meters deep, with a draft of 1.4 meters and a design speed of 26 knots. Its maximum cruising speed can reach up to 33 knots when fully loaded. With enhanced navigability and operability, the ship can withstand sails when experiencing winds of up to 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Equipped with lithium battery packs and solar energy storage batteries, the ship is also environmentally-friendly.

Entirely constructed using advanced carbon fiber high-tech materials, the ship also features technical advantages such as lightweight construction, corrosion resistance and low noise levels. Compared to traditional ships, it can further save fuel and reduce maintenance costs.

According to the report, the ship will be completed and delivered by the end of December.