5,755 evacuated after dike breach in Dongting Lake

A total of 5,755 people have been evacuated after a dike breach occurred in Dongting Lake in Huarong county of Hunan province, on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

There has been no report of casualties or injuries from the accident so far.

The breach in Tuanzhou township has widened to 150 meters long and 10 meters wide as of 10 pm on Friday.

Local authorities have dispatched 2,100 people and more than 160 ships for the emergency rescue. A total of 1,000 tents, 3,200 folder beds and 3,200 bedding sets have been allocated.

Authorities are working hard to reinforce a dam that separates the Tuanzhou from nearby townships.

Due to historic rainfall battering Hunan province since June 16, Dongting Lake, which connects major rivers in Hunan with Yangtze River has reported the first flood this year on June 30.

There are 104 dikes, which stretch 1,854 kilometers along Dongting Lake have warning water levels, the People's Daily reported on Thursday.

A similar breach occurred at Tuanzhou township in July 1996.