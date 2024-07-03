China's National Immigration Administration collaborates with other countries in repatriating individuals involved in smuggling cases

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) is collaborating with relevant agencies of other countries to pursue fugitive criminals and repatriate individuals involved in smuggling cases, aiming to bring planners and organizers of illegal border-crossing activities back to their original places of residence and hold them accountable in accordance with the law, the NIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

In recent times, driven by lure and recruitment from overseas human smugglers, known as snakeheads, there have been new developments in illegal immigration activities, the administration said.

The Chinese government adheres unwaveringly to the policy of opening-up, legally safeguarding and promoting normal exchanges between Chinese and foreign nationals, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of inbound and outbound personnel. And it firmly opposes smuggling activities, lawfully combats organized illegal smuggling crimes, and actively participates in global governance of illegal migration, according to the statement of the administration.

The NIA will continue practical law enforcement cooperation with relevant national authorities on the basis of equality and mutual respect, jointly maintaining the normal order of international personnel flows and enhancing exchanges and interactions.

The administration also warned unlawful individuals, both domestically and abroad, to immediately cease organizing or engaging in illegal border-crossing activities and said that violators will be investigated and punished according to the law.

Meanwhile, the administration also reminded all inbound and outbound personnel not to be deceived by smuggling organizations, to use legitimate and proper channels for entry and exit, to avoid financial losses, and to ensure personal safety.

Also on Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release that the department, through US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, conducted a removal flight to China this week. This was the first large charter flight since 2018 and was conducted in close coordination with China's National Immigration Administration.

The DHS continues to work with China's Ministry of Public Security and National Immigration Administration on additional removal flights, according to the release.