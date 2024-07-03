Fujian captures Taiwan fishing vessel for suspected illegal fishing

The China Coast Guard said on Wednesday that the Fujian Coast Guard seized a fishing vessel of Taiwan on Tuesday for alleged illegal fishing activities.

In a statement, Liu Dejun, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the Fujian Coast Guard lawfully boarded and inspected the vessel in waters near the coastal city of Quanzhou on Tuesday, resulting in its seizure.

The vessel was found to be in violation of the summer fishing moratorium regulations and engaging in illegal trawling operations within a prohibited fishing zone of bottom trawl, it said.

The fishing gear used by the vessel had mesh sizes significantly smaller than the minimum sizes mandated by national regulations, thereby damaging marine fishery resources and the ecological environment, it added.

During the operation, relevant vessels from Taiwan authorities attempted to interfere with the lawful enforcement actions, while the Fujian Coast Guard warned them off in accordance with the law, the statement said.