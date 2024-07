Chinese and Kazakh national flags were hoisted in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Tuesday to welcome the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Xi will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

(Reported by Shan Lu; Edited by Jiang Lu; Photo source: CGTN)