Lanzhou to Urumqi highspeed railway transports over 140m passengers since 2014

The high-speed railway from Lanzhou, Gansu province, to Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has transported over 140 million passengers since its opening at the end of 2014, according to data released by the China Railway Group on Wednesday.

The high-speed railway starts in Lanzhou, passes through Xining - capital city of Qinghai province - and ends in Urumqi, covering a total length of 1,786 kilometers.

With the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway as the main framework, the high-speed railway network in Northwest China has been continuously expanding. Several lines closely connected to the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway have been completed, further improving the railway network layout in the Northwest region, said the China Railway Group.

As of the end of May 2024, the railway operating mileage in Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang has reached 17,685 kilometers, representing a 92.3 percent increase from 9,195 kilometers at the end of 2013.