The remarkable transformation of Qinggangba village

An aerial view of Qinggangba village. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

In the mountainous Guizhou province, Qinggangba village, once a poor rural area with limited resources, has transformed into a production base with an annual collective economy of 3 million yuan ($412,567.46).

The village's average per capita income is now 19,200 yuan, and the villagers credit the dedication and leadership of the village's Party branch for the accomplishment. Through strategic planning and development, Qinggangba village has cultivated industries in green bean cultivation and cattle farming, fueling economic growth.

The village has also built garlic and chili processing plants, a forest resort and a cultural square, catering to visitors seeking to experience the beauty of rural areas. The booming tourism provides over 100 jobs.

Leng Chaogang, the village's Party secretary who has held the position for over 20 years, believes in building a solid organization and team to promote economic development.