7-year-old Chinese girl reports Tesla bug to Musk

A video of a seven-year-old Chinese girl reporting a bug she found about Tesla and asking Elon Musk to fix it has gone viral on social media this week.

A screenshot of a post on Molly's mother's Weibo account. @你好姚姚 via Weibo

In the video, Molly, the Chinese girl from Beijing, described the problem she encountered vividly in English. She said that a drawn stroke will sometimes disappear when a new stroke is drawn on Tesla's touch screen.

This video was first posted on China's social media platform Weibo by Molly's mother on Sunday.

A screenshot of a post on X of Molly's video. @DriveGreenLiveGreen via X

@DriveGreenLiveGreen, a social media influencer on the X platform, reposted the video on the platform for Molly. About five hours later, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied "Sure" under the post.

The video generated a total of nearly four million views on Weibo and X by Tuesday.

According to the post of Molly's mother, the idea of reporting the bug came directly from Molly while she and her father helped Molly to film and edit the video.

Most netizens expressed their admiration for Molly's braveness while some were as thrilled as Molly when they saw Musk's response.

"I love that this little girl is using the English skills she has learned to ask a question directly to you that is obviously of importance to her. This was a fun interaction to read on X. Thank you for being so kind by responding," said @KathleenMorrison, a user on X.

So far, Tesla and Musk have not provided more information on how and when they will fix the bug Molly found.