(ECNS) -- NASA’s spokesperson Faith McKie said on June 28 that China had worked with France, Italy, Pakistan and the European Space Agency on a mission that retrieved samples from the far side of the moon, while NASA wasn’t invited to take part in it.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the U.S. side seems to have forgotten its domestic legislation such as the Wolf Amendment.

The Wolf Amendment, passed by the U.S. Congress in 2011, prohibits NASA-funded research in direct, bilateral cooperation with the Chinese government and China-affiliated organizations unless approved by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Congress. “China published the Announcement of Opportunities for the Chang’e-6 Mission, which was available to the entire world. We also welcome countries around the world to take part in the study of lunar samples,” she said.

The Chinese government is open to having space exchanges and cooperation with the U.S., she added.

“The real question is whether U.S. scientists and institutions are allowed by their own government to participate in exchanges and cooperation with China,” she concluded.