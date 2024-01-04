LINE

World's largest wind farm begins construction

Construction of the world's largest ultra-high-altitude wind farm, standing at an average altitude of 4,650 meters, and with a total capacity of 100 megawatts. It will play a crucial role in demonstrating and promoting high-altitude wind turbine research, as well as further development and application, said its operator China Energy Investment Group.

The project, with an investment of 640 million yuan ($90.36 million), started operation in Xizang autonomous region on Monday, said China Energy Investment Group, or China Energy.

The group of 25 wind turbines in Nagqu is expected to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually, saving around 60,000 metric tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 160,000 tons, it said.

Despite the harsh conditions caused by the high altitude, the project was completed in more than 260 days. It will further promote the large-scale development of high-altitude wind power projects, it said.

