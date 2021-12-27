Chinese premier calls for more contributions from counselors

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged counselors of the State Council and researchers of the China Central Institute for Culture and History to contribute their insights in promoting economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on Friday.

Noting a complex COVID-19-induced international environment and downward pressure on the economy, Li called for deepening research in the innovation of macroeconomic regulation, enabling market entities to thrive and ensuring basic living standards.

The purpose of development is to improve people's well-being, Li said, urging the counselors and researchers to listen to the people's voices and make targeted suggestions about people's livelihood, such as compulsory education, old-age care, medical care, and housing.

He also underlined efforts to strengthen communication and cooperation between different cultures and contribute to national and cultural development. Enditem