U.S. COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children hits highest level

The COVID-19 hospitalization rates for children in the United States hit its highest levels ever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was quoted by CNN as saying on Friday.

As for adults, every age group under 50 has also surpassed its previous record of hospitalization, said the report, adding that "the biggest increase was in adults ages 30 to 39 and children under 18, both of which were more than 30 percent higher than their previous peak."

The current rate of hospitalization for all ages is still below the figure in January, but considering more than 11,000 new hospital admissions have been recorded over the past week, the United States might reach a new record high within a month, according to the CDC.