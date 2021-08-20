China to ensure success of UN biodiversity meeting in Kunming: FM spokesperson

China will continue to work to ensure the success of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), which will be convened in two parts this year and next year in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks on Friday, saying the two-part schedule had been decided by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity and China, the host country.

The first part of the COP15, including an official opening and a high-level segment, will take place both online and offline on Oct. 11-15, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The second part, to be held in-person in the first half of 2022, will see broad and deepened negotiations towards an ambitious and practical post-2020 global biodiversity framework, said the ministry.

Hua said the COP15, themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," is expected to set new goals for global biodiversity conservation.

China will continue to push forward preparations for the COP15 in an orderly manner, and will work with all parties to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the success of the COP15, she said.