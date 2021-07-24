Massive rescue and relief efforts are underway in China's rain-ravaged Henan

China has shored up efforts in emergency rescue and disaster relief in the central province of Henan, where record rainstorms wreaked havoc.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) deployed another team of 510 firefighters with expertise in water rescue to the flood-hit regions from five provinces and cities, together with 64 remote water supply trucks and 50 rubber boats.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the MEM coordinated with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration and dispatched flood control supplies such as assault boats, life jackets, electric generators and pumps to Henan to support local flood control and emergency rescue work.

The headquarters also stressed making every effort in flood control, emergency rescue and disaster relief to effectively ensure people's safety and property.