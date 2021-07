Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui won the women's 49kg title at Tokyo 2020 here on Saturday with an Olympic record result of 210kg (snatch 94kg, jerk 116kg).

This is the first gold medal in weightlifting and the second for the Chinese delegation at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saikhom Mirabai of India took the silver with 202kg, and Cantika Aisah of Indonesia got the bronze with 194kg.