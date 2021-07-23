Xi visits Nyingchi in Tibet

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrives at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on July 21, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has visited the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Xi arrived at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was warmly welcomed by local people and officials of various ethnic groups.

He then visited the Nyang River Bridge, to inspect the ecological preservation in the basin of the Yarlung Zangbo River and its tributary Nyang River.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi visited a local city planning hall, a village and a park in Nyingchi, inspecting the locality's city development planning, rural vitalization and city park building efforts.

On Thursday, Xi went to Nyingchi railway station, learning about the overall designing of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and the operation of Lhasa-Nyingchi railway section, and then took a train to the regional capital Lhasa. He inspected the construction along the railway during the ride.

Officially put into operation last month, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is Tibet's first electrified railway.