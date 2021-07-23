LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi visits Nyingchi in Tibet

1
2021-07-23 16:27:36Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrives at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on July 21, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrives at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on July 21, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has visited the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. 

Xi arrived at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was warmly welcomed by local people and officials of various ethnic groups.

He then visited the Nyang River Bridge, to inspect the ecological preservation in the basin of the Yarlung Zangbo River and its tributary Nyang River.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi visited a local city planning hall, a village and a park in Nyingchi, inspecting the locality's city development planning, rural vitalization and city park building efforts.

On Thursday, Xi went to Nyingchi railway station, learning about the overall designing of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and the operation of Lhasa-Nyingchi railway section, and then took a train to the regional capital Lhasa. He inspected the construction along the railway during the ride.

Officially put into operation last month, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is Tibet's first electrified railway.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.