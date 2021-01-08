UK, France approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain and France on Friday approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use, according to authorities.

Britain's medical regulator said it had agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the shot with a possible rollout in the spring.

Three COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for use in Britain, with Pfizer-BioNTech's shot and one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca already being rolled out.

Following an EU approval, France's national health authority said that the Moderna vaccine will now be used for people 18 and older, clearing the way for a second option in the country's inoculation campaign.