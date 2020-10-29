LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, Tokyo's infections on rise

1
2020-10-29 16:34:31Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Japan recorded 306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed preliminary figures released on Thursday afternoon.

The latest daily figure raised the country's total tally to more than 100,000, local media reported.

Of the 306 new cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 221 in the capital of 14 million.

Thursday's figure for Tokyo marks the first time the daily tally surpassed the 200-mark since Oct. 24 when 203 novel coronavirus infections were reported.

The latest figure is also the 10th straight day that new daily infections have topped the 100-mark.

Tokyo, the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic among Japan's 47 prefectures, now sees its cumulative total of infections rise to 30,677, the metropolitan government said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.