Asian American advocacy groups extend community services in New York

John Chan (C), chairman of the Asian American Community Empowerment (BRACE) and convener of Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights (CAACR), delivers a speech at the unveiling ceremony of an office in Flushing of Queens borough, New York City, the United States, on Oct. 25, 2020. New York-based Asian American advocacy groups have expanded their operation coverage by setting up a new office in Flushing of city's Queens borough. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

New York-based Asian American advocacy groups have expanded their operation coverage by setting up a new office in Flushing of city's Queens borough.

The Asian American Community Empowerment (BRACE) and Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights (CAACR) unveiled their Queens Service Center on Sunday at the neighborhood featuring a big presence of Asian Americans.

In the beginning, the Flushing office will provide supports and services by appointment, said John Chan, chairman of BRACE and convener of CAACR.

Residents in Queens now have higher demands than those in the Brooklyn borough, and it will also be easier for people from the state of Connecticut and other areas to pay a visit, said Chan, a Chinese American.

Asian Americans have experienced additional injustice and pressure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, Chan said.

Now Asian Americans face discriminations, verbal and even physical attacks amid the pandemic, said Peter Koo, a member of New York City Council.

Koo said the New York Police Department established a task force to deal with hate crimes against Asian Americans in August, and victims shall seek the help of the police department while keeping relevant records.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, BRACE and CAACR have offered supports and services in nearly 1,000 cases, including those outside New York, according to Chan.