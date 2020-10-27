Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains to have quiet carriages

LINE

High-speed trains between Beijing and Shanghai will have quiet carriages by the end of this year. The facility is aimed at providing a more tranquil and comfortable ambience for travelers.

Passengers willing to obey the rules can choose the "quiet carriage" while booking tickets on the website or mobile app 12306, according to the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co. Ltd.

In a quiet carriage, onboard videos will be muted, and announcements made at a lower volume. Doors at the ends of the carriage will be kept closed to reduce noise from the vestibule.

Rules on passenger conduct in such carriages will be further specified.

The company will also initiate a flexible pricing mechanism, offering preferential ticket prices for commuters and frequent travelers.

Linking the capital with the eastern coastal economic hub of Shanghai, the 1,318-km Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened to the public on June 30, 2011.

As of June 2020, about 1.11 million trains had used the line with an excellent safety record.

