Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.7 mln: Africa CDC

2020-10-26 00:19:19Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Workers fumigate the campus to combat the spread of COVID-19 at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,707,741, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

The Africa CDC said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 41,145 as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,399,238 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, the Africa CDC said.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

