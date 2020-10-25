Chinese TV drama depicting COVID-19 battle tops charts

A reality-based TV drama on China's battle against COVID-19 is currently the most popular Chinese-language TV series, according to review platform Douban.

Released on Sept. 29, the show "Zai Yi Qi" topped Douban's weekly popularity ranking for Chinese-language TV series for a third consecutive week, according to the latest ranking results. The title translates to "Be Together."

Co-produced by the Shanghai Media Group, the 20-episode drama portrays the contributions made by ordinary Chinese people from various walks of life, including health professionals, delivery men, volunteers and workers, in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

With a star-studded cast, it currently boasts a rating of 8.7 points out of 10 on Douban, based on more than 60,000 reviews.

Another Chinese TV drama spotlighting the virus battle has been released recently. It is known as "Zui Mei Ni Xing Zhe," which translates to "Heroes in Harm's Way."

Based on the deeds of role models emerging from the battle against COVID-19, the 14-episode show was produced by the China Media Group and released on Sept. 17.