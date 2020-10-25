India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 90 pct: health ministry

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients Sunday increased to almost 90 percent, India's health ministry said.

"Till now, 7,078,123 patients have been cured and 668,154 patients are under active medical supervision," the ministry said. "The recovery rate is now 89.99 per cent."`

During the last 24 hours, 50,129 fresh positive cases and 578 deaths were reported in the country. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 7,864,811 including 118,534 deaths.

According to the country's health ministry, the constant increase in recoveries has ensured the reduction in actual caseload.

"The national Recovery Rate has touched 90 percent today," the ministry said. "This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall of the total active cases, which are maintained below the 700,000 mark for the third successive day."

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by more than 11 times.

"Successful implementation of test, track and treat strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the fatality rate. The national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen to 1.50 per cent today," the ministry said.