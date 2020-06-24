Hong Kong police say 7 people charged for violence at metro station

Hong Kong police said on Tuesday that seven people have been charged with offenses including riot and unlawful assembly for their involvement in the violence at a metro station in Kowloon last August.

Protesters gathered near the Prince Edward metro station on the night of Aug. 31, 2019 and committed illegal acts including blocking roads, criminal damage, wounding and possession of offensive weapons.

The police arrested 69 people, including 58 males and 11 females, during and after the incident.

After further investigating into the incident and seeking legal advice, seven of them were charged with unlawful assembly, riot, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, robbery and possession of offensive weapons.

The seven people, aged between 14 and 29, are scheduled to appear in court on July 17.