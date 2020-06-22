LINE

Beijing tightens COVID-19 screening on construction sites

Medical workers collect throat swabs from construction workers at a construction site in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2020. (Photo by Ke Yuqian/Xinhua)

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Authorities in Beijing said on Monday they had launched a blanket search and testing campaign among the city's construction sites, where three confirmed COVID-19 cases emerged.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told a press conference on Monday afternoon that three cases were reported from two construction sites in Beijing.

The commission said it had checked 435 projects in the city, and given nucleic acid tests to 1,622 people there who had visited or contacted people from the Xinfadi food market.

The two construction sites, where the confirmed cases were reported, have been put under closed-off management, it said.

The Chinese capital on Sunday reported nine newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, two suspected cases, and five asymptomatic cases, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

From June 11 to 21, Beijing reported 236 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases.

