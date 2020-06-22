China urges TCM medical institutions to step up COVID-19 prevention, control

A pharmacist processes the granules of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at Gansu Provincial Hospital of TCM in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2020. TCM has been widely applied in treating the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in China. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

China has issued a circular demanding medical institutions specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) further strengthen their COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures.

It came after reports of clusters of COVID-19 cases in Beijing and Beijing-linked infections in several other provincial-level regions.

The circular, released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said TCM medical institutions need to ensure they are stocked up on protective supplies and carry out nucleic acid tests on all patients to fever clinics.

TCM medical institutions should further improve their nucleic acid testing capacity and expand the scope of testing. In addition, they are required to strengthen the training of all staff members to improve their emergency rescue and infectious disease containment capabilities.