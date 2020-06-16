Memo on FBI's involvement in Meng Wanzhou's arrest shows U.S. 'political calculations': spokesperson

A document newly released by a Canadian court on the arrest of Meng Wanzhou shows yet again the case is a "serious political incident," and reveals the U.S. political calculations to purposefully suppress Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on media reports concerning a memo disclosed by a Canadian court Friday, which indicated that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) received advance warning from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Dec. 1, 2018 of their plan to arrest Meng later that day.

The CSIS memo reportedly said the United States would refrain from taking part in the arrest to avoid being seen to exert influence. The lawyers for Meng said the memo reveals the CSIS' intentional cover-up of FBI involvement, and that documents have been disclosed showing the FBI's frequent contact with Canadian law-enforcement authorities.

"The relevant document shows once again that the whole Meng Wanzhou case is a serious political incident. It speaks volumes about the U.S. political calculations to purposefully suppress Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies," Zhao said, adding that Canada has acted as an "accomplice" to the United States.

The spokesperson said that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and enterprises.

"We once again urge Canada to take China's solemn position and concerns seriously, immediately release Meng and ensure her safe return to China, and not to go further down the wrong path," Zhao added.

Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.