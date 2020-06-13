Contacts of Beijing's new COVID-19 case test negative

The two close contacts of Beijing's newly reported COVID-19 case tested negative in nucleic acid and antibody testing, local health authorities said Friday.

The new case was reported in Beijing's Xicheng District on Thursday. The district's health commission said the patient's two family members are currently under medical observation and had shown no signs of discomfort.

The patient was identified as a 52-year-old man, who visited a hospital Wednesday afternoon after experiencing an intermittent fever. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

The epidemiological investigation has traced 38 close contacts, of whom 23 have been put under concentrated quarantine, and 21 have gone through nucleic acid testing, all with negative results, said Miao Jianhong, deputy head of the district.

One of the close contacts is the patient's child. All the 33 classmates and 15 faculty members, who had contact with the child, tested negative in nucleic acid testing, according to Miao.

Over 300 residents in the patient's community also tested negative in nucleic acid and antibody testing.