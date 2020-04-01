China's island province to develop horse racing without gambling

South China's island province of Hainan will develop horse racing without betting involved, local authorities told Xinhua reporters on Wednesday.

"Hainan has no tradition and history of horse racing, so we need to make a scientific development plan, but it is uncertain when the plan will come out," said Xu Xianghong, an official from Hainan's sports bureau.

Xu added that once the plan is established, Hainan will build a racecourse and training ground, set up an equestrian club to organize all kinds of horse racing events.

Hainan was granted approval in April 2018 to build a sports tourism demonstration zone covering the whole island and explore to develop horse racing.

"The development of horse racing in Hainan Province can attract excellent horse racing players, horse racing enthusiasts, and tourists all over the world. It will promote the integration of sports and tourism," said Wang Jiansheng, chairman of the Hainan Tourism Development Research Association.