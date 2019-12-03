Shanghai expedites work and residence permits procedures

Shanghai on Monday launched a new service that will help foreigners obtain work and residence permits faster.

Foreigners who qualify for category A work permit applications may simultaneously submit their work and residence permit applications at a single place and receive the permits together in seven working days after their applications are approved by the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs and the Exit and Entry Administration Bureau of Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

Previously, the average approval time for a work permit and residence permit was seven and 10 working days, respectively. The applications had to be filed at two different departments.

Category A refers to high-end foreign talent that meet certain requirements, such as winners of international professional awards, or foreigners who will start a business.

The new service is currently available at the Exit and Entry Administration Bureau and will be expanded citywide at all windows providing entry-exit services. An online application system will also be launched to further facilitate foreigners working in Shanghai.