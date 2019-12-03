China selects outstanding grass-roots police officers

China has selected 30 outstanding grass-roots police officers, plus five awardees of special respect and 35 for nomination awards.

The list was selected in a campaign jointly launched by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in August this year.

The campaign was aimed at encouraging police across the country to work hard to maintain political security and social stability and to improve public understanding of the police work, according to a joint statement by the two departments.

The five awardees of special respect include a group of police officers in east China's Zhejiang Province who risked their own lives in evacuating vehicles and personnel trapped in a tunnel after fire broke out.

They also include police officers who died on duty - one of them was guiding vehicles on an icy road in Fujian Province, southeast China, but was hit by an out-of-control heavy truck while trying to save passengers nearby.

The 30 outstanding police officers include criminal police, police with special duties, anti-drug police, police who remove explosives, plainclothes police, among others, who have worked diligently for years under dangerous circumstances.

They also include officers who have worked seemingly ordinary jobs but have demonstrated extraordinary perseverance or devotion in serving the public. Officers who have worked in difficult situations for a long time, such as the gobi desert and prisons with criminals living with HIV/AIDS, have also been selected.

Also on the list are some officers who actively seek innovations to incorporate the Internet, satellite and other new technologies into police work.

In addition, several female officers who have worked at a prison or as a forensic expert have received the award.