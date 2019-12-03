41 detained for smuggling meat in south China

The Zhanjiang Customs in southern China's Guangdong Province said on Tuesday that they have detained 41 suspects for smuggling frozen meat worth 24 million yuan (3.4 million U.S. dollars).

Zhanjiang Customs found that three gangs have been collaborating to smuggle frozen goods to China with unregistered ships since October.

A joint operation was launched by Zhanjiang Customs, Jiangmen Customs and local coast guard in late November. A total of 41 suspects were caught and over 40 tonnes of frozen beef and ox tripe were seized on the spot. Three ships and a large quantity of evidence were also confiscated.

Investigation showed that the groups have smuggled a total of 400 tonnes of frozen goods worth 24 million yuan since October.

Further investigation is underway.

Since Zhanjiang Customs launched a special operation against frozen goods smuggling in October, nine cases have been busted, with a total of 941 tonnes of frozen goods having been seized.