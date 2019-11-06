Chinese police officers join Italian police for joint patrol

Chinese and Italian police officers held a ceremony here Tuesday to launch the fourth joint police patrol between the two nations.

Many guests attended the event, including Chinese Ambassador to Italy Li Junhua, Director of Italy's International Police Cooperation Service Giuseppe Spina, and Deputy Director-General for Public Security Vittorio Rizzi, according to the Rome municipality's public information office.

Speakers at the conference shared the idea that the exercise would help strengthen ties between China and Italy, particularly in the area of law enforcement.

"This kind of cooperation is more relevant now than ever before," Rizzi said.

China's Ministry of Public Security said 10 Chinese police officers will join the Italian police for a three-week joint patrol in Rome, Milan, Turin and Padua, to help handle cases and incidents related to the safety of Chinese travelling or living in Italy.

Earlier this year, a police official told Xinhua that Italian police officers had also traveled to China as part of a similar exchange.

"This is a great experience, and one that is very valuable for us, because it teaches both sides mutual respect and cooperation and collaboration," Zhang Li, a senior superintendent from the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing, told Xinhua.

"Police from both countries learn about their profession and the other's culture," he added.