A tourist boat capsized on a lake in the U.S. state of Missouri Thursday night, killing at least eight people and injured several others.

Some passengers are still accounted for, and a diving team has arrived at the scene for rescue, local media quoted Sone County Sheriff Doug Rader as saying.

The Ride the Ducks tourist boat carrying more than 30 people sank on Table Rock Lake as high winds hit the area.

Some on board the boat are children.