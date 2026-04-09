China launches new internet satellite group

China launched a new group of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province early on Thursday.

A modified Long March-6 rocket, carrying the 21st group of LEO satellites to constitute an internet constellation, blasted off at 3:38 a.m., and has sent the satellites into the preset orbit.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the modified Long March-6 rocket can support single, paired and stacked launches. It is capable of lifting at least 4.5 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

The launch marks the 637th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.