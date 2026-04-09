Chinese FM meets Thai princess Sirindhorn

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that President Xi Jinping and King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua reached important consensus last year on promoting the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, pointing out the direction for deepening China-Thailand friendship.

Recognizing Princess Sirindhorn as an old and good friend of the Chinese people, Wang said that Princess Sirindhorn has witnessed China's reform and opening up as well as Chinese modernization, and has also devoted a great deal of effort and made outstanding contributions to deepening the friendship between China and Thailand.

China is willing to work with Thailand to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, carry forward their traditional friendship, strengthen cooperation with Thailand in areas of concern to Princess Sirindhorn such as high technology, education and people's livelihood, and promote the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future to bear fruit and benefit the two peoples, said Wang.

Noting that the Thai side appreciates the support given by the Chinese side, Sirindhorn said it is hoped that the two sides will further enhance communication and exchanges in various fields, strengthen practical cooperation in science and technology, agriculture, medicine, culture, education and other aspects, promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and advance the cause of Thailand-China friendship.