KMT chairwoman pays homage to Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led a KMT delegation on Wednesday morning to pay homage to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, leads a KMT delegation to pay homage to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The mausoleum lies in the eastern suburbs of Nanjing. Sun Yat-sen, a founding figure of the KMT and a revered revolutionary leader who played a pivotal role in overthrowing imperial rule in China, died in 1925. His remains were buried here in 1929.

Paying homage to the mausoleum has long been an important part of KMT chairpersons' visits to the mainland.

Cheng's trip marks the first time in a decade that a KMT chairperson has led a delegation to the Chinese mainland. The visit is regarded as an important part of the exchanges and dialogue between the KMT and the Communist Party of China under the new circumstances.

Cheng arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday. The visit, which covers Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing, will run through Sunday.