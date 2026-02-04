Hybrid cargo drone aces test flight

A CH-YH1000S aircraft, the world's first hybrid transport drone, lands after conducting its maiden flight at a Chongqing airport on Sunday. Photo/CHINA DAILY

A new cargo aircraft, described as the world's first hybrid transport drone, completed its maiden flight from an airport in Chongqing on Sunday, according to its developer, the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics.

The Beijing-based academy, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, said in a news release that the test flight for CH-YH1000S achieved "desired results".

The model is a variant of the CH-YH1000, which carried out its first flight in May 2025, said the academy.

Compared with the baseline version, the CH-YH1000S is equipped with a hybrid power-plant that allows it to operate on one or both power sources — a gas-powered engine and an electric motor. Hybrid systems typically rely on electric motors at lower speeds and engines at higher speeds.

The power plant was developed by engineers from the academy in cooperation with a "leading domestic new energy car maker", according to the release. It added that the CH-YH1000S project marks China's first collaboration on core technologies between unmanned aircraft and automotive industries.

By sharing supply chain resources and adopting modular production, such cooperation can significantly reduce research and manufacturing costs for drones, the academy said.

The hybrid propulsion system gives the cargo drone shorter takeoff and landing distances, greater payload capacity and a longer operating range, it added.

Like the CH-YH1000, the new variant uses a conventional aerodynamic configuration common to transport drones. Cargo can be loaded and unloaded through a nose section that opens upward, while an opening on the underside allows the dropping of goods during flight.

The academy said the aircraft can be used in various scenarios, including international logistics, emergency rescue, disaster relief, weather modification, oceanographic monitoring and maritime law enforcement.

The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics began developing its CH-series drones in 1999 after engineers concluded their expertise in aerodynamics and missile design could be applied to unmanned aircraft.

Since then, the research institute has built a broad range of military drones, from small reconnaissance models to large stealth aircraft designed to penetrate enemy air defense systems.

It has also adapted several combat drones for civilian use, including patrols of land-based infrastructure, agricultural data collection, mineral surveys, emergency communications and environmental monitoring.