Chinese-built heavy-haul desert railway opens in Algeria

(ECNS) -- Algeria's Western Mining Railway, Africa's first heavy-haul desert railway built by Chinese companies, opened to traffic Sunday, marking a major milestone in China-Algeria infrastructure cooperation.

The 950-kilometer railway, with 575 km constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation and Algerian state-owned companies, represents the largest infrastructure project undertaken by a Chinese entity in Algeria.

The PK330 Bridge, Africa's longest heavy-haul railway bridge, built by China Railway Construction Corporation, marks a major phased milestone in the construction of Algeria's Western Mining Railway. (Screenshot/China News Service)

The line links Bechar Province with the Gara Djebilet iron ore mining area in Tindouf Province. It is expected to boost connectivity and economic development in the country's southwestern regions.

The Sahara Desert presents extremely complex and volatile conditions, making railway construction highly challenging, said Dong Lin, Chinese project manager of Algeria's Western Mining Railway.

Dong said construction crews worked for more than two years in remote desert areas with limited access to water, fuel and communications, often in temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

Bilal (transliteration), project supervisor and head of track construction, praised the performance of Chinese equipment.

He said that the Chinese CPG500 long-rail laying machine changed his perception, noting that the equipment can lay rails of more than 500 meters in a single operation, with high precision and strong continuous working capability. "Even in desert conditions with temperatures reaching 55 degrees Celsius, frequent sandstorms and sharp day-night temperature differences, it still operates stably."

Once operational, the railway is expected to create at least 3,000 jobs, providing stable income opportunities for residents.

(By Gong Weiwei)