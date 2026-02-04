LINE

Chinese language skills emerge as growing asset in Vietnam's job market

(ECNS) -- Proficiency in Chinese is becoming increasingly valuable in Vietnam's labor market, with demand for Chinese-speaking professionals outpacing other foreign languages such as Japanese and Korean, according to the 2025 Salary Report released by Vietnamese recruitment platform Joboko.

The platform reported that among nearly 582,000 job postings in 2025, positions requiring Chinese-language skills rose to 13,000, up nearly 50% from 2024 and 95% from 2023.

Vietnamese media says that recruitment demand for Chinese-speaking talent has reached about 2.4 times that for Japanese-speaking professionals and about 5.4 times that for Korean-speakers.

Analysts attribute this trend to the growing presence of Chinese companies in Vietnam and the expansion of their production capacity in the country. To ensure smooth business operations, both Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises are competing with high salaries to attract Chinese-speaking talent.

Joboko predicts that demand for Chinese-language professionals will remain strong for at least the next three years, and that Chinese would continue to be a highly competitive skill in Vietnam's labor market.

（By Gong Weiwei）

 

