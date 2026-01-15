LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Green tech leader Envision unveils model to shape world's largest physical AI system

2026-01-15 16:21:55chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

Envision, the global leader in green technology, announced on Thursday the launch of Dubhe, its energy foundation model, designed to shape the world's largest physical AI system – the AI energy system.

Dubhe sits at the core of Envision's physical AI architecture, analyzing vast real-world energy data streams to orchestrate renewable generation, storage, grids and demand in real time.

By unlocking the abundance of renewable resources and driving costs toward near-zero marginal levels, Dubhe enables energy systems to scale in step with AI—addressing the unprecedented energy demands that AI places on global infrastructure.

Dubhe is designed to shape the AI energy system with a foundation that is infinite, intelligent, and inexpensive, supporting the prosperity of a new civilization, said Zhang Lei, founder and CEO of Envision, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

While large language models have transformed the digital world, Envision believes the next leap lies in physical artificial intelligence—AI that directly governs the physical systems essential to human survival and prosperity.

Dubhe works in tandem with Tianji, Envision's large-scale weather foundation model, which provides the predictive intelligence that allows physical AI to anticipate and respond to weather-driven variability, ensuring the energy system operates efficiently and reliably at scale.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]